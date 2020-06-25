ETSU in-person, online classes to begin August 24

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials announced Thursday that fall semester classes will begin on August 24.

According to a press release from the university, courses will be taught both in-person and online, but in-person instruction will cease on November 21, with the remainder of the semester (including final exams) moving online.

Classes will continue on Labor Day (Sep. 7) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and fall break will move to the week of Thanksgiving, closing the university for the entire week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-27)

Remote instruction will begin on Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 4. Final exams are scheduled for Dec. 5-10.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open through final exams week.

Dr. Wilsie S. Bishop, Senior Vice President for Academics and Interim Provost, said the current plan is to have students in classrooms, residence halls and open the doors to the library.

“The fall semester will, in some ways, be like other semesters in that our mission to educate students, engage in research and conduct public service remains unchanged,” she said. “At the same time, the health and safety of every member of the ETSU community comes first, and we recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to make adjustments to our operations.”

The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy will alter its start date but will fall in line with the university schedule starting in September. The James Quillen College of Medicine will continue with its regular schedule.

Commencement is scheduled for Dec. 12, and more information regarding the format of the ceremony will be announced at a later date.