ETSU hosts 2020 Governor’s School online due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The pandemic didn’t stop high school students from expanding their horizons in ETSU.

The school still hosted the 2020 Governor’s School for the Scientific Exploration of Tennessee Heritage.

Tennessee’s Governor School draws top students from around the state for an intense month of learning on college campuses.

The pandemic shutdowns threatened to cancel it this year, so the ETSU Department of Appalachian Studies moved the event online.

The only time the school was ever canceled was in 2002 due to the economic downturn at the time, according to Appalachian Studies Chair Ron Roach.

The Appalachian Studies Governor School began in 1987.

