ETSU Health to host weekend COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 20-21 at Millennium Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health will be providing a clinic March 20-21 to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from ETSU Health, the weekend clinic will be seeing people by appointment only. Those hoping to get vaccinated should also be currently eligible for the vaccine under the state vaccine roll-out plan.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single-dose shot, meaning no follow-up appointments are required.

To schedule an appointment, click here. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday.

You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

The clinic will be held in the ballroom of the ETSU Millennium Center at 2001 Millennium Place, according to the release.

Parking is available on the third level or above in the adjacent parking garage for those with appointments. Signage directing patients to the clinic will be posted.