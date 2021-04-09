ETSU Health to host vaccine clinics Saturday, Tuesday at Millennium Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment during two upcoming vaccine clinics at the Millennium Center.

The clinics will take place Saturday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 13.

Health officials will administer Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which only requires one dose, to anyone 18 and older.

Appointments are available at ETSUHealth.org from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those without internet access may call 423-439-3829 for assistance with scheduling.

The clinics will take place in the ballroom at the Millennium Center, located at 2001 Millennium Place. Those with appointments may park on the third level or above in the parking garage and follow signs to the ballroom.