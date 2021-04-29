ETSU Health to host 3 upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this March 3, 2021, file photo, U.S. Army medic Kristen Rogers, of Waxhaw, N.C., holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in North Miami, Fla. With the U.S. pause of the vaccine, authorities are weighing whether to resume the shots the way European regulators decided to — with warnings of a “very rare” risk. New guidance is expected late Friday, April 23, after a government advisory panel deliberates a link between the shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health announced Thursday that it will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

According to a release from ETSU Health, the clinics are free and open to anyone 18 or older.

The clinic on Saturday, May 1 is the only one of the three that will require appointments. The other two will allow walk-in patients.

To schedule a vaccine appointment through ETSU Health, click here or call 423-439-EVAX (3829).

ETSU Health provided the following schedule for the clinics:

Friday, April 30, noon-2 p.m.

Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center

No appointment is required.

Saturday, May 1, noon- 2 p.m.

Millennium Center, 2001 Millennium Place

Appointments are required.

Tuesday, May 4, noon- 2 p.m.

Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center

No appointment is required.

The clinics are being held following a pause in the usage of the J&J vaccine. After a review, the CDC and FDA have both determined that the vaccine can be recommended for use again.