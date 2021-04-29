ETSU Health to host 3 upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health announced Thursday that it will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
According to a release from ETSU Health, the clinics are free and open to anyone 18 or older.
The clinic on Saturday, May 1 is the only one of the three that will require appointments. The other two will allow walk-in patients.
To schedule a vaccine appointment through ETSU Health, click here or call 423-439-EVAX (3829).
ETSU Health provided the following schedule for the clinics:
Friday, April 30, noon-2 p.m.
Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center
No appointment is required.
Saturday, May 1, noon- 2 p.m.
Millennium Center, 2001 Millennium Place
Appointments are required.
Tuesday, May 4, noon- 2 p.m.
Martha Street Culp Auditorium, D.P. Culp Student Center
No appointment is required.
The clinics are being held following a pause in the usage of the J&J vaccine. After a review, the CDC and FDA have both determined that the vaccine can be recommended for use again.