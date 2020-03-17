ETSU Health offering outpatient coronavirus testing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health is offering testing for coronavirus, or COVID-19, to pre-screened and pre-registered patients.

The testing site is in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.

According to a release, “Screenings will be available to those who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and have been screened by ETSU Health staff. Pre-registration is required for testing via the ETSU Health coronavirus hotline at (423-433-6110).“

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Photo: WJHL

The number of tests will be limited at the beginning.

“One of the best ways we can mitigate the spread of the disease is to increase testing availability so that people who have a positive test will take proper quarantine measures and not continue to spread the disease,” said Dr. Jonathan Moorman, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine. “ETSU Health is providing this site to serve our community by lightening the load on our health care system and the local health departments.”

ETSU Health is working with commercial testing groups, such as LabCorp, to provide the tests. The site will accept both insured and uninsured patients.

TONIGHT AT 5 on @WJHL11: A COVID-19 testing center is now located in the parking lot of ETSU Health. I’ll tell you how it works and more about the registration process. pic.twitter.com/9DxhU6dPpu — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 17, 2020

“Patients with symptoms will undergo pre-screening and pre-registration by phone, then be directed to the site to undergo nasal swab collection and testing for both COVID-19 and influenza. ETSU Health case managers will then follow-up with the patient. Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.”

You can call ETSU Health’s Coronavirus Testing Hotline at 423-433-6110 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.