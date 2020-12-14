ETSU Health changes COVID-19 testing site location due to increased demand

Pictured ETSU Parking Garage, the new site of the ETSU Health COVID-19 Community Collection Site (Source: ETSU)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with ETSU Health announced that starting December 14, the COVID-19 testing site will be moving due to increased demand.

The new testing location will be on the second floor of the parking garage at the corner of State of Franklin Road and Jack Vest Drive in Johnson City.

In a release, ETSU Health officials said in part, “Previously, the site was hosted at the Johnson City Community Health Center. However, as the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to increase, the new location will allow ETSU Health to accommodate a greater number of patients…The testing site will continue to offer molecular PCR tests to both symptomatic and asymptomatic adults and children by appointment only.”

In order to make an appointment, CLICK HERE.

According to the website, “appointments for tests are available Monday through Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:15 a.m. to noon.”