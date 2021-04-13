ETSU Health cancels J&J vaccine clinic scheduled for April 13

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health has canceled its vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, April 13.

The clinic had planned to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Millennium Center.

A release from ETSU Health states patients who had appointments will receive notifications by text about the cancellation and are encouraged to schedule vaccines at other locations using Pfizer or Moderna.

“We encourage all of our patients who were scheduled to get the vaccine with us to find an alternate location, as ETSU Health is currently awaiting further findings from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP),” said Dr. Leigh Johnson, director of ETSU Health’s COVID-19 response.

The clinic was canceled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it was recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine pending a federal investigation into possible side effects.