ETSU Health announces plans to bring vaccination clinics to summer community events

A woman prepares to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at an ETSU Health Vaccine Clinic in Johnson City, Tenn. (Photo courtesy ETSU)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health announced Monday that the department will still offer the community COVID-19 vaccinations, and they’ll offer them at gatherings.

According to a release, community members ages 18 and older will be able to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at multiple locations during summer events.

“This summer, we will be utilizing some non-traditional settings to reach as many people as we can with the vaccine,” said Donna Noland, manager of the ETSU Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. “While we have had a good response to our vaccine clinics on the campus of East Tennessee State University and will continue to offer those to the public, we realize that there are some excellent opportunities to expand our efforts and bring the vaccine to places where people are gathering this summer.”

The release provided the following schedule of clinic dates at events. There are no appointments required:

Friday, June 11, 6-8 p.m.

“Fridays After 5” (live outdoor music event)

King Commons, Downtown Johnson City

Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m.-noon

ETSU Millennium Center2001 Millennium Place, Johnson City (Patients may park on the third level or above in the parking garage adjacent to the Millennium Center and follow the signs to the ballroom.)

Saturday, June 12, 3-5 p.m.

Little Animals Brewery

324 East Main Street, Johnson City

Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kingsport’s Juneteenth Celebration

301 Louis Street, Kingsport (V.O. Dobbins Field/Riverview)

Weekday clinics are also scheduled at ETSU on Wednesday-Friday on June 16, 17, 18 and 23, 24, 25, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center.