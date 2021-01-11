ETSU gears up for 2021 spring semester with modified calendar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Universities across the United States are gearing up for the first day of class in 2021 amid the pandemic, including ETSU.

According to ETSU University Spokesperson Joe Smith, the university calendar this semester has been modified.

According to the university calendar, there will be no spring break. Instead, the university will incorporate three smaller breaks throughout the semester.

These breaks will be held Feb. 18-19, March 15-16 and April 14.

“Maybe it’s just because they don’t want people to go on a spring break,” Heather Constable, ETSU student said. “Which I think is a good idea to just have like mini-breaks, people might not go on vacation.”

Smith said about 80% of courses taught through ETSU will be offered online, similar to in the fall.

“During the fall semester, our number stayed relatively low in terms of the number of persons that we had either quarantined or the number of positive cases,” Smith said. “I think we’ll continue to have this increased focus on health, on taking just appropriate precautions.”

Constable said she’s hopeful with a vaccine she and her classmates will be able to return to campus full-time soon.

“It is harder to do online, but I would rather be safe than put myself or other people at risk,” Constable said.

The first day of ETSU spring semester classes is Jan. 19.