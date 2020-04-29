ETSU forms new Future Operations Workgroup to aid in transition back to campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU advising and registration will continue for summer and fall terms, but students, faculty and staff will continue to operate from remote locations through the end of May.

These decisions will be guided by the work of a new “ETSU Future Operations Workgroup.”

The workgroup will create and provide recommendations and plans to senior leadership on transitioning academic, campus, and business operations from remote status in a way that is safe for students, faculty, staff and visitors.

“We are opened, we are teaching courses that are online for the summer,” said ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland. “It is our intent to open for the fall on ground here, at our campuses in Johnson City, Kingsport, Seviereville, branch operations in Abingdon and Asheville.”

During the upcoming month, leadership will provide direction on how university operations will proceed during the month of June.