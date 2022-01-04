ETSU extending COVID-19 testing hours as Omicron cases grow, shortages appear

New COVID-19 case rates have risen by 66% in Northeast Tennessee over the past week.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s (ETSU) clinical health arm is expanding service hours at its COVID-19 testing site, which delivers highly reliable PCR test results within 24 hours.

Hours of operation at ETSU Health’s drive-thru testing site, located behind the clinic at 325 N. State of Franklin Road, will now be from 8:15 a.m. to noon every weekday and from 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The site had previously been open only in the mornings on weekdays. The change will allow for collection of dozens of additional samples every weekday but Friday.

Preregistration is required for tests and can be made online here.

Clinical Labs Director Dr. Kevin Breuel said limited at-home test supply availability and the anticipated rapid rise in Omicron variant cases prompted the expansion.

“Over the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases has surged across the state while remaining fairly stable in Northeast Tennessee,” Breuel said. “It is believed that the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is likely responsible for the rapid increase in the number of cases and that this trend will likely appear in Northeast Tennessee over the next several weeks.”

While Tennessee’s case rate has more than doubled in the past week, Northeast Tennessee’s began rising late last week as well. It reached a rolling seven-day average of 530 per 100,000 population Monday, up 66% in just a week.

That’s the highest case rate since Sept. 22 for the seven-county region. The test positivity rate has increased from 15% to 21.5% over the same period.

The molecular PCR test is among the most sensitive COVID tests and involves a nasal swab. ETSU will bill patients’ insurance for the tests and charge $100 if patients are uninsured or insurance denies coverage.

All PCR test results will be completed and the patients notified within 24 hours of collection.

Breuel said the appointments are spaced five minutes apart, but each slot can accomodate a carload of up to six people.

“If necessary, we increase our appointments per time slot as volume dictates,” Breuel said.

To make an appointment, visit: https://etsuhealth.org/resources/covid19_testing.php