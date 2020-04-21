ETSU dorms part of Ballad Health, Washington Co. EMS COVID-19 preparedness plan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As talks of the economy reopening begin to emerge, ETSU, Ballad Health and Washington County EMS has a plan to face a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

50 rooms in East Tennessee State University’s Lucille Clement Residence Hall could become home to healthcare workers and first responders who need to isolate from their families.

“ETSU was gracious enough to offer Ballad and other first responders the use of dormitories, in the event we see a surge, and as I understand the purpose for this is in the event we see a surge and a high exposure rate or potential for a high exposure rate within the hospitals, our staff who are working can use the dorms for their own housing so they don’t go home and potentially expose their families, and we’re grateful that ETSU has offered that,” said Ballad Health CEO and President Alan Levine. “That’s been part of our joint efforts together to plan and we continue to have ongoing direct dialogue with ETSU. There’s 100 percent partnership between Ballad ETSU and what you’ve heard about with respect to ETSU’s outreach with the EMS – that’s all part of the planning that we’ve been doing with ETSU.”

@alevine014: In the event that we have a surge, our staff who are working can use the @etsu dorms as housing so they don’t go home and expose their families. There is 100% partnership between @etsu and Ballad on this. #COVID19 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 21, 2020

Levine said in a Tuesday media briefing that this partnership would have a great impact on the region.

“Obviously it would be a significant impact if there’s a surge so that we can protect our team members and their families, so we’re grateful for the work ETSU’s done on that, we certainly appreciate the close partnership that we have had with them,” Levine added.

When the economy reopens and stay-at-home orders start lifting, Levine said if numbers start increasing, Ballad Health should have the capacity to handle the surge.

“I do believe you’ll see an increase in the number of cases once you reopen the economy, I think that’s just a, it’s just logical to conclude – with more people interacting, there will be some additional spread, so I think you’ll want to see a decline of cases generally, but you also want to see that you’ve got the capacity, and that’s, fundamentally, that’s what’s driven the policies – does our health system have the capacity to serve people who are affected by the virus? And right now we believe, based on our models, that we are in a position to be able to take care of people if they should be exposed to it,” Levine explained.

Washington County EMS Director Dan Wheeley told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that his staff would take advantage of the ETSU partnership if there is a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Right now we’re not doing a lot of confirmed cases and not doing a lot of transports of those so, you know the thing is, if that was to ramp up, then I certainly think that’s something that our staff would want to use just to protect their families from any potential exposure,” Wheeley said.“I hope we don’t have to use it, I hope you know, that we can continue on and get through this. We’re in a good spot right now with staffing and equipment and we’re ready for more volume, we hope we don’t get it. As things start to loosen up, restrictions loosen up and we open the economy again, we have some plans in place to work to manage that surge.”

Wheeley said he hopes people continue to practice good social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, even though stay-at-home orders are to be lifted.

