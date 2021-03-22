ETSU COVID-19 testing lab seeing increase in samples resembling UK variant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ETSU lab that runs COVID-19 tests is noticing an increased amount of samples appearing to be the UK variant of the virus.

On Friday, the medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office first confirmed to News Channel 11 a case of the UK variant was detected in Northeast Tennessee.

According to the CDC, the UK or B.1.1.7 variant spreads more quickly and easily than others.

ETSU’s lab offers PCR-molecular COVID-19 testing, running samples from their drive-through site for community members.

Clinical Labs Director Dr. Kevin Breuel estimates they run between 2,000 to 2,500 tests a month. He said the lab is beginning to notice more samples that could be the UK variant. However, the sample needs to be sent to the CDC first for official confirmation, and the turnaround time is lengthy.

The technology ETSU uses inside their lab reveals different gene curves of each specimen. Those curves reveal if the specimen is positive or negative for COVID-19.

Breuel said in February they started noticing a dropout in one particular curve in some samples. This could be indicative of the variant.

“They fit that profile enough that we will send those off to be confirmed or not. The problem is the turnaround time is so long,” he said.

Breuel said so far one sample detected from mid-February has been confirmed as the UK strain.

“A week or two before that, we had started seeing those patterns, dropouts as well. But it might be one a week or something, not any numbers to speak of. And whereas now, there’s multiple ones that are fitting that same type of pattern,” he said.

An amplification plot seen inside ETSU’s lab in Dec. 2020

It’s still unclear just how widespread the UK variant might be in Northeast Tennessee. The CDC says while this strain is more transmissible, currently authorized vaccines appear to be effective against it.

“It does appear to be a little bit easier to transmit this variant, this particular mutation. So we can pass it along to others more easily based on what literature I’m reading and seeing. Whether or not it’s more dangerous or more lethal, that I don’t know,” said Breuel.