ETSU continues COVID-19 vaccination clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Health continues with its COVID-19 vaccination initiative to provide the region with the shots as it experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With staff and students returning to campus, multiple clinics are planned at the second floor of the Culp Center — August 19 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and August 20 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The associate dean with the Gatton College of Pharmacy said the opportunity to get vaccinated against the virus — especially as the Delta variant spreads — could save a loved one’s life.

“I think a lot of people who felt that COVID wasn’t really going to affect them are now having loved ones who have had COVID or know of people who may be in the hospital or really having struggles with the disease and the infection, and this is an opportunity for them to get themselves vaccinated to protect their friends and their family and the people they care about,” Dr. Adam Welch.