ETSU committee recommends no increase to tuition, fees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — During a special called meeting of the ETSU Board of Trustees Finance and Administration Committee, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland asked the committee to not raise tuition for the upcoming academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just could not in good consciousness recommend to the board a fee increase given the things that are happening around us,” Noland said. “It’s not the right time or right place or right environment and our faculty and our staff share that position.”

The committee voted to ask the full Board of Trustees to not increase tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year. The board’s next scheduled meeting is on April 24.

This is also contingent on Gov. Bill Lee’s budget.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.