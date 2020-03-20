ETSU classes to remain online for remainder of spring semester

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU has decided to keep classes online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 coronavirus threat.

The university initially planned to continue online classes through April 9.

Students are strongly encouraged to remain at home or return to their homes.

ETSU has not yet made a decision on commencement, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. All other public events planned for the remainder of the semester have been canceled.