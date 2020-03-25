ETSU begins developing and manufacturing face shields to aid in medical equipment drought

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University has started developing and manufacturing face shields with materials donated by Eastman.

According to a release from ETSU, Dr. Keith Johnson and Dr. Bill Hemphill created a prototype of a headband for the face shields that could easily be assembled, rather than using a 3D printer.

Assembly of the face shields. (Photo: ETSU)

(Photo: ETSU)

(Photo: ETSU)

“This is truly a team effort and we are working as quickly as we can to get the materials and people in place to produce as many face shields as possible,” said Johnson, chair for the Department of Engineering, Engineering Technology and Surveying. “Our goal is to produce 1,000 face shields per week. This is a great opportunity for us to do something to help people across the state and right in our community.”

The release also says ETSU is working with STREAMWORKS to produce 3D-printed face shields in the STEM Gym. They hope to print a headband every two hours.

