ETSU ‘awaiting further details’ for vaccine requirements following Biden announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson from East Tennessee State University commented on the school’s plan following President Biden’s announcement of a massive vaccination mandate.

The statement given by the spokesperson stated ETSU is waiting to see what effects the president’s announcement will have on higher education.

In regards to outdoor events, university officials say they are continuing to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes encouraging face coverings when attending large gatherings where social distancing is not possible.

In addition to Biden announcing a vaccine mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people, Biden also encouraged event venues such as theaters, stadiums and more to require vaccination proof or proof of a negative COVID test to enter.

This statement is similar to the one given by the City of Johnson City in regards to Freedom Hall, in which the City stated they were waiting on legislation before making any requirements that would ask visitors to show proof of vaccination.

Barter Theatre has decided to take a different approach. Instead of waiting for more details, the theatre will be requiring proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to enter the building.