ETSU announces more than $5.5 million to be distributed to students from federal fund amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Federal assistance is on the way for thousands of students at East Tennessee State University.

According to a release from ETSU, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERFII) will distribute about $5.5 million to more than 11,800 eligible ETSU students.

“The funding from the U.S. Department of Education is made possible through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 that was approved last December in response to ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the release.

The funding may be used by students to cover university costs like tuition, food, housing, child care and medical or mental health care.

“There is no application to be considered. Students are not required to have completed a FAFSA in order to receive HEERF-II funding but priority was given to those with exceptional financial need as indicated by the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) which is based on the 2020-2021 FAFSA,” the release states.

The awards granted to students will range from $337 to $650.

The dispersing of funds started earlier this week. Students are advised to keep a close eye on their school emails for notifications regarding the financial awards. They can also check their GoldLink accounts for notifications.