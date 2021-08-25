ETSU announces dates for September COVID-19 clinics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University continues with its COVID-19 vaccination efforts and announced upcoming dates for those who have yet to receive the shots.

A release from the university states vaccines will be available on campus. ETSU will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to those 18 years and older, and the Pfizer vaccines are available to those 12 years and older.

The September clinics are as follows, and no appointments are required:

Friday, Sept. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

Thursday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

Friday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Basler Center for Physical Activity (CPA)

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

Friday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center

