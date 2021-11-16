ETSU added to list of entities exempt from Gov. Lee’s COVID-19 mandate limitations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has been added to an exemption list the day after the Tennessee Comptroller announced an option for businesses and entities to request exemption from Gov. Bill Lee’s recently signed bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions within the workplace.

The state’s Comptroller Office website indicated ETSU’s exemption was effective beginning on Nov. 15, 2021 and will expire one year from the effective date unless it is extended.

If businesses or entities can prove that compliance with Chapter 2 or Chapter 6 of the new law would lead to a loss of federal funding, Comptroller officials said the office would grant an exemption.

This would allow the businesses or entities to impose COVID-19 vaccine and/or mask requirements among employees.

The complete bill signed by Gov. Lee is available to read below:

Questions regarding the exemptions should be directed to exempt@cot.tn.gov.