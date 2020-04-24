Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehab in Chuckey

1  of  3
CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An employee at a nursing home in Chuckey has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation confirmed that an employee tested positive on Friday.

The employee is currently not working and has self-quarantined at home according to the spokesperson.

The nursing home says this comes after it decided to test all residents and staff for the coronavirus, regardless of whether they were experiencing symptoms. According to the spokesperson, no patients have tested positive.

The nursing home says it has also implemented periodic testing for all staff and residents.

The Cornerstone Village Health Care Center in Johnson City also confirmed Friday that two of its employees tested positive for the virus.

