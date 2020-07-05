Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Campus Barberitos restaurant in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City location of Barberitos Southwestern Grille & Cantina posted on social media that on July 4, around 10:30 a.m. the establishment was notified that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant is located at 1735 W. State of Franklin Road.

The post said that the employee was asymptomatic and did not work whilst awaiting test results.

“At this time we are just informing all and doing what’s right to get ahead of this,” Owner Brian Trammell told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “Unfortunate it’s happened, but we’d like to be up front. “

Officials say the restaurant was immediately closed and all employees who had close contact with the positive case were contacted. They were asked to quarantine and get tested as soon as possible.

The restaurant underwent a deep sanitation, the post said.

Only employees who test negative will be allowed back to work when appropriate, the Facebook post read.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.