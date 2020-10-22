Employee of Watauga Brewing Company tests positive for COVID-19, brewery to be closed Thursday-Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Johnson City brewery has closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post from Watauga Brewing Company, the employee is in quarantine after receiving a positive test result.

The brewery will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Watauga Brewing said in the post that employees have been asked to be tested for the virus and to continue following cleaning and sanitizing practices at the brewery.

Capacity at the brewery will remain limited when it reopens.

Reservations for Thursday and Friday have been canceled, according to the post.