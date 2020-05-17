Emory & Henry College to offer drive-through campus tours

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College announced Sunday they are inviting potential students to take a safe tour of campus from their own vehicles and follow along on a unique drive-through tour of the campus.

Emory & Henry students Katherine and Elizabeth McCall are set to take the potential students on the tour, officials said.

“While our buildings are closed, our campus is open for students to see,” said President Dr. John W. Wells in a press release. “We respect the Virginia governor’s orders to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we want families to know this is an option to continue your college search process.”

The student-created campus tour is set to take a personal view as the two sisters talk about the college from their own perspectives.

Visiting families are encouraged to stop and take photos along the way, enjoy a free round of golf on the campus’s 9-hole golf course, and drive through or walk on campus, all at a safe distance.

Admission materials and campus maps are available on the front porch of the Admission Building.

For an inside look at facilities, visit the virtual tour.