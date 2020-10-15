Emory & Henry College suspending ‘non-essential athletic activities’ indefinitely after COVID-19 cases among teams

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry College has suspended athletics practices after 13 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Jennifer Pearce, Vice President for External Affairs and Enrollment Management at the school, all “non-essential athletic activities” at Emory & Henry have been suspended as of Thursday morning.

Pearce told News Channel 11 that team practices would not be held during this suspension, but athletes could still conduct their own individual training or conditioning.

Practices were suspended after 13 E&H athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Pearce said 16 students have been quarantined after contact tracing was conducted following the positive cases.

The majority of the positive cases have been sent home from campus, according to Pearce.

Team practices have been suspended indefinitely for all teams at the college.

Pearce told News Channel 11 that the cases are not centered on any specific team.

Mass testing of all athletes will be conducted at E&H some time next week for those that have not already shown symptoms of COVID-19.

Contact tracing at the college has been conducted with the help of the Washington County Health Department.

You can monitor COVID-19 cases at Emory & Henry by viewing the school’s COVID-19 Dashboard.