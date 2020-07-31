Emory & Henry announces return to campus plans

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Emory & Henry College says it has solidified its plans for the fall 2020 semester.

The semester will begin Aug. 17 and will conclude prior to Thanksgiving. Two seven-week sessions would be offered during the fall.

The college says due to rising COVID-19 cases, only a limited number of students will be able to live on campus and take classes and take in-person or hybrid classes for the first seven-week period.

About one-third of the student body will be on campus.

The college says commuters will also be able to access campus.

“During this time of increased cases in the region, it’s only prudent that we maintain our safety protocols for all students, faculty and staff,” said President Dr. John W. Wells. “We’re excited for our first-year students to experience campus life and hope additional students will join us for the second seven-week session as cases reduce in the region. All admitted and returning students will have the same access to classes that are taught in the classroom or remotely.”

The college says it has also upgraded cleaning and sanitation protocols.

