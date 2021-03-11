Emory & Henry announce plans for in-person learning in Fall 2021

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – A local Southwest Virginia college is planning to welcome students back to in-person learning next semester.

According to a release from Emory & Henry College, students will return to in-person learning in the fall of 2021.

Emory & Henry plans to operate on a “normal academic calendar” and increase face-to-face instruction.

“Our main priority will remain the health and safety of the Emory & Henry community,” said President Dr. John W. Wells. “The College’s COVID-19 task force has been monitoring the situation and is optimistic that we can return to a sense of normalcy soon.”

The release states the return to in-person learning was made due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and the increase in vaccinations throughout the region.

Emory & Henry administration officials say the college will still continue to follow guidelines from health authorities.

Starting May 17, Emory & Henry will offer a 10-week summer semester.

The fall semester begins on August 16. For more information, click here.

