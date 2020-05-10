Emory and Henry College announces graduation commencement and Fall 2020 plans

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory and Henry College officials announced Sunday the school is planning for classes in the fall semester to take place on campus with the proper measures taken to ensure the safety of students, faculty, guests, and visitors.

The College’s COVID-19 task force will continue to monitor the situation closely, and if it is deemed unsafe for students to return to campus, they will continue teaching remotely, a press release from the school detailed.

The College announced it is also planning for a different type of fall semester which will include two, seven-week, back to back sessions with new class times, which will offer students the opportunity move between classes more safely, vary the credit load per session, offer remote classes if needed, and offer more time for students to work if needed, according to the release.

“The faculty, staff and campus community remain more committed to the value of higher education than ever in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. John W. Wells, president of Emory & Henry College, in the release. “While lives, finances, personal health and mental well-being have been affected, our desire to teach and ask hard questions has never been stronger.”

On Saturday, the school held a “Senior Celebration Class of 2020 Watch Party” on social media outlets to celebrate their accomplishments on their originally scheduled commencement ceremony date. Officials say the celebration included special senior-submitted memories, a message from President Dr. John W. Wells, faculty and students.

A traditional commencement ceremony will be held on a suitable date this fall to honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 in a venue and format that is safe for all students and guests, the release detailed.

The release stated that students can expect to be receiving their diploma, a program and a gift from Emory and Henry College in the mail next month.

“While we were unable to have a traditional commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9, we found joy in celebrating our students virtually with their family and friends,” says President Wells. “Our seniors have earned all the glory in this joyous occasion, and we look forward to multiple occasions and ways to celebrate their success.”

The class hails from 17 different states and two countries with 53 percent of graduates from the Southwest Virginia region, the release stated.

