Elizabethton program will help downtown restaurants offer curbside pickup amid virus pandemic

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With many restaurants limiting service to drive-through or takeout only due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new program in Elizabethton is designed to help downtown restaurants with offering curbside pickup.

Under the program, the city will give traffic cones to restaurants and allow them to reserve on-street parking spaces for customers to pick up meals.

“It’s something small, but if it means that our restaurants are going to stay in business and keep those employees on board, it’s a small thing we can do to help out and help the community,” said Director of Planning and Economic Development Jon Hartman.

The city will give the restaurants guidelines on using the cones.

Downtown restaurants interested in participating can call the Streets and Sanitation Department at 423-547-6306.