Elizabethton Parks & Rec offering free Summer Camp in a Box series

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Starting on July 6, the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation will be offering a series of seven consecutive weeks of summer camps – all contained in a box.

With the spread of COVID-19 limiting access to traditional summer camps, the free boxes are packed with activities to keep kids occupied and active during the summer.

The boxes serve children grades Kindergarten through 5th Grade primarily, but there are three boxes that are geared towards children in grades 6-12.

A schedule is provided in each box with instructions, as well as a free lunch on the day that the box is picked up.

The boxes can be picked up from the Elizabethton Recreation Center on West Mill Street every Monday from 11 a.m. until noon.

Limited boxes are available, so they will be given out on a first come/ first served basis.

The boxes themes are listed below:

Week One: July 6-11 Beach or Bust (Grades K-5) OR Mental Health Marathon (Grades 6-12). Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, July 6 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Two: July 13-17 Reboot! Fortnite Fun (Grades K-5). Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, July 13 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Three: July 20-25 Jr. Chef (Grades K-5) OR Managing Stress (Grades 6-12). Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, July 20 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Four: July 27-31 To the Rescue: Super Hero Week (Grades K-5) Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, July 27 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Five: August 3-7 Mirror, Mirror on the Wall (Grades K-5) Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, August 3 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Six: August 10-14 Take Me Out to the Ballgame! (Grades K-5) Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, August 10 from 11 A.M.- Noon.

Week Seven: August 17-21 Get S’more Out of Life (Grades 1-12) Pick up at the Elizabethton Recreation Center Monday, August 17 from 11 A.M. – Noon

For more information call the parks and recreation department at t 423-547-6441.

