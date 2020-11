ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Elizabethton City Schools announced that starting November 5, Elizabethton High School will return to a hybrid schedule due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Officials said this change only applies to students at the high school that were on the traditional learning track.

