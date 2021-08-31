Elizabethton City Schools system approves changes to COVID-19 protocol, extends mask requirement

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) spokesperson Barry Brickey, a KFD fire truck flipped on its side on Moreland Drive at the John B. Dennis intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Brickey said KFD Engine 6 left the roadway and flipped over at 12:50 p.m. Two firefighters were treated on scene, and one was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation.