Elizabethton City Schools confirms three positive COVID-19 cases among students since semester launch

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton City Schools Superintendent Richard VanHuss confirmed with News Channel 11 Monday night that three students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the launch of the 2020-2021 school year.

One COVID-19 case at Elizabethton High School was confirmed last week.

The school’s administration contacted anyone believed to have had exposure, according to VanHuss.

“We’ve already completed that contact tracing and identified anyone that may have been a close contact and need to be in quarantine,” VanHuss said. “That’s our standard operating procedure, and we use our system-wide R.N. and the nurses at each school.”

VanHuss said nearly a dozen staff within the school system have quarantined as a precaution, but not all have turned out to be positive cases.

Because of this, the board approved the opening of five additional instructional assistant jobs within the Elizabethton City Schools system.

“These assistants would be in place to provide some consistency in the classroom,” VanHuss said. “That way, they can place one person in the classroom who can stay the entirety of that quarantine or isolation period rather than using multiple substitutes to pop in and out.”

A previous version of this story stated that nearly a dozen staff within the school system tested positive for COVID-19. VanHuss says about a dozen staff members have quarantined as a precaution, but not all were positive cases.