Elizabethton Christmas parade, Christmas at Covered Bridge Park canceled as COVID-19 cases surge in area

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the City of Elizabethton announced Tuesday that the 2020 Elizabethton Christmas parade will be canceled amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Officials announced the cancelation in a news release, assuring that the city and stakeholders came to the conclusion that “there is no way to host a safe in-person event of this caliber.”

Main Street Elizabethton, Carter County Bank and the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department are considering other alternative festivities for citizens to celebrate the holiday season.

Officials also announced that the Christmas at Covered Bridge Park celebration, citing that the event “simply cannot meet the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and responsible precautions” for a safe, in-person event.

“While this decision was not made easily, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation firmly believe it is in the best interest of citizens and visitors,” the press release reads.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will move to a virtual setting, the release said, and will be live streamed on the Carter County Bank’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Citizens can follow the City of Elizabethton Parks and Recreation and Main Street Elizabethton on Facebook for more updates for holiday plans.