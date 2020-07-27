Elizabethton-Carter County Library closes due to COVID-19 concerns

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library announced Monday that it is closing immediately because some employees are considered to be “close contacts” with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The library said it will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Aug. 4.

During the closure, due dates will be extended and fines will not be charged.

“Our concern is for the safety of our employees as well as our patrons and surrounding community,” the library said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we believe it is important to shut down at this time.”

The library said scheduled events that were set to take place between now and Aug. 4 will be rescheduled.