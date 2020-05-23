Eligible students at TCAT Elizabethton to receive funds from pool of $450,000

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some eligible students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton are receiving funds from a pool of $450,000 earmarked for those students. The funds are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act approved by Congress.

In a press release, College President Dean Blevins said TCAT Elizabethton is working with the Tennessee Board of Regents system office which is handling all student payments, from eligibility to payment processing electronically and mailing checks directly to all technical and community college students.

CARES funds, the release continued, are intended to assist students in covering expenses they incurred related to the disruption of campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including such cost-of-attendance eligible expenses as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The college said it will distribute 90 percent of the funds to eligible students and 10 percent through special payments to students with additional needs, through an application process.

Eligible students are degree-seeking students who were enrolled full- or part-time on or after March 13 for the Spring 2020 semester, with the following exceptions under federal regulations:

High school dual-enrollment students; non-degree-seeking students, and employees in special-industry training programs at the colleges.

Students not eligible to participate in federal Title IV aid programs (Pell Grant, federal student loans, and other federal financial aid programs);

Students who initially enrolled exclusively in distance education courses as of March 13, 2020;

Blevins said in the release that there are still too many unknowns coping with COVID-19.

“We are concerned with ensuring the safety of our college family, including faculty, staff, students and the community,” he said.

In-person graduation ceremonies for TCAT students, scheduled Aug. 13 in Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University, have been postponed due to COVID 19 concerns, the release added.

“We are hopeful that we can reschedule an in person graduation ceremony later in the fall, and also possibly a virtual graduation celebration in the immediate future,” Blevins said.