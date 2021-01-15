Eight new deaths, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 400 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 424 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Four new fatalities were reported in Carter County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Hawkins and Johnson counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 112, Washington 83, Johnson 57, Hawkins 53, Greene 41, Carter 36, and Unicoi 18.

The total new case count for NE TN was a bit higher than most this week — 400 — with an unexpected 57 in Johnson County. May be time to check on whether there's a new NE Correctional Center outbreak. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) January 15, 2021

There are currently 3,943 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,975 yesterday.

To date, there have been 43,752 cases and 762 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 5,557 new coronavirus cases and 79 new deaths.

There are currently 64,790 active cases in Tennessee, down from 65,367 yesterday.

The health department reported 2,857 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 2,964 yesterday.

To date, there have been 676,039 cases, 8,311 deaths, 15,873 hospitalizations, and 602,938 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 676,039 as of January 15, 2021 including 8,311 deaths, 2,857 current hospitalizations and 602,938 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 14.97%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/D1g0FcMhTI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 15, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,053 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 4,559 (+47)

Deaths: 112 (+4)

Active cases: 382 (-15)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,500 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 5,712 (+51)

Deaths: 108 (0)

Active cases: 680 (-10)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,386 (+53)

Inactive/recovered: 3,783 (+25)

Deaths: 68 (+1)

Active cases: 535 (+27)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,005 (+57)

Inactive/recovered: 1,797 (+10)

Deaths: 31 (+1)

Active cases: 177 (+46)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,405 (+112)

Inactive/recovered: 11,170 (+161)

Deaths: 209 (+2)

Active cases: 1,026 (-51)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,646 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 1,450 (+13)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 153 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,757 (+83)

Inactive/recovered: 10,576 (+117)

Deaths: 191 (0)

Active cases: 990 (-34)