Eight new deaths, 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 400 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 424 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
Four new fatalities were reported in Carter County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Hawkins and Johnson counties.
New cases by county: Sullivan 112, Washington 83, Johnson 57, Hawkins 53, Greene 41, Carter 36, and Unicoi 18.
There are currently 3,943 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,975 yesterday.
To date, there have been 43,752 cases and 762 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,557 new coronavirus cases and 79 new deaths.
There are currently 64,790 active cases in Tennessee, down from 65,367 yesterday.
The health department reported 2,857 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 2,964 yesterday.
To date, there have been 676,039 cases, 8,311 deaths, 15,873 hospitalizations, and 602,938 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,053 (+36)
Inactive/recovered: 4,559 (+47)
Deaths: 112 (+4)
Active cases: 382 (-15)
Greene County
Total cases: 6,500 (+41)
Inactive/recovered: 5,712 (+51)
Deaths: 108 (0)
Active cases: 680 (-10)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 4,386 (+53)
Inactive/recovered: 3,783 (+25)
Deaths: 68 (+1)
Active cases: 535 (+27)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,005 (+57)
Inactive/recovered: 1,797 (+10)
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Active cases: 177 (+46)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 12,405 (+112)
Inactive/recovered: 11,170 (+161)
Deaths: 209 (+2)
Active cases: 1,026 (-51)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,646 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 1,450 (+13)
Deaths: 43 (0)
Active cases: 153 (+5)
Washington County
Total cases: 11,757 (+83)
Inactive/recovered: 10,576 (+117)
Deaths: 191 (0)
Active cases: 990 (-34)