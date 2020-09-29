Education researcher warns against taking Tenn. learning loss projections “as gospel”

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – SEPTEMBER 21: Second grade teacher Meltem Capkin sits in an empty classroom while conducting an online class at the Florya Ugur College on September 21, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. For the first time since schools closed on March 16, due to the coronavirus outbreak, kindergarten and first grade students were allowed to return for in-person classes at schools across Turkey. The one day a week classes are voluntary and restarted amid strict coronavirus precautions. As coronavirus cases continue to spike around the globe many families continue to opt for online classes. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

(WJHL) – Last week, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sounded the alarm – learning loss in Tennessee students could hit dire levels as schools operate under the heel of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference last week, Schwinn proposed some alarming data that threatened the state’s youngest learners. Reading proficiency in Tennessee third graders could suffer a 50% drop, and math proficiency is projected to fall by as much as 65%.

Schwinn caught criticism from superintendents across the state following the announcement. Several superintendents told Chalkbeat they felt Schwinn misrepresented the data used to formulate projections.

News Channel 11 received copies of the studies that state officials used to determine state projections – a COVID simulation from Stanford University’s Center for Research on Education Outcomes, and a national study from April by the Northwest Evaluation Association that focused on national projections.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Schwinn clarified that officials used the CREDO study mixed with assessments of about 30,000 students in the state for the projections.

School leaders in Washington County, Johnson City, Kingsport and Greeneville City School told News Channel 11 that they didn’t send any recent data to the state for these projections.

Washington County Director of Schools Bill Flanary said that while the methods used to project this data are proven to be accurate in most scenarios, he said he sees a disconnect in the way officials presented the data.

“I’m wondering if they were able to build in the variable of a pandemic, that hasn’t happened since 1918,” Flanary said. “I don’t think that you can build a competence interval into your statistics that takes into account a worldwide pandemic.

“As an educator, I’m telling you it’s a stretch to get from A to B the way they got there.”

Macke Raymond, the director of the CREDO program, explained that the simulation projected what spring assessment data would have looked like in the state had the pandemic not closed schools in March.

While Raymond said the data includes several adjustments, it’s important to remember that the data is best used as a comparison tool across different schools and school districts.

“The numbers that we produce are probably in the neighborhood of the right answer for every single kid, but we don’t believe we got it right for every single kid,” Raymond said, adding that the scores shouldn’t be taken “as gospel.”

“What these numbers tell us is that there is huge variation across schools and there’s also variation within schools in terms of readiness,” she continued.

Schwinn followed up some of her previous comments on learning loss during Tuesday’s press briefing, saying that the data the state received “supported the idea that when children are not in a classroom for six months,(. . .) they’re not going to learn as much.”

Raymond said that while overall the summer slide has been widened due to schools closing months before summer break, it’s important to recognize that different schools will be affected differently and that the work to catch students up has only begun.

“What we’re hoping that state leaders and district leaders come away with is to understand how different groups of students are going to be when they show up in school this year,” she said.