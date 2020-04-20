Breaking News
Gov. Lee: Safer at home order to expire April 30
ECU donation will go toward purchasing 1,400 Food City gift cards for families affected by COVID-19

by: News Channel 11 Staff

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A donation by Eastman Credit Union will be used to purchase more than a thousand Food City gift cards that will be distributed to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The credit union donated $35,000 to the United Way Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Relief Fund.

That money will be used to purchase 1,400 Food City gift cards.

Several regional United Way organizations came together to establish the fund. Donations will be used to help people in our region.

