Eastman starts voluntary COVID-19 vaccination verification program for employees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company says it has started a voluntary program that allows employees to wear stickers showing they have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Under the program, Eastman’s fully vaccinated U.S. employees can show their vaccination cards and receive stickers to be placed on their employee passes and hard hats.

“This allows easy, visible verification to make sure proper safety protocols are being followed, especially as we see the Delta variant spread throughout the United States and in the communities where we have operations,” Eastman spokesperson Kristin Parker said.

Employees who do not participate are not required to wear another type of sticker.

While Eastman encourages employees to get vaccinated, the company says it does intend to require vaccinations at this time.