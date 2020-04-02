Eastman employee dies due to COVID-19 related illness

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Eastman said in a news release Thursday that one of their employees in Kingsport died due to a COVID-19 related illness.

In the e-mail, Eastman officials said in part, “The entire Eastman team extends our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends during this challenging and distressing time. We are profoundly saddened by this unexpected loss. Members of our team have offered assistance to the family, and we will not be sharing any further information as we respect the family’s privacy.”

