Eastman begins producing materials needed to help make 10,000 face shields

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman announced on Tuesday that the company has partnered with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Austin Peay State University to support the production of 10,000 face shields for medical personnel in Nashville.

According to a release from Eastman, materials like rolls of PETG film and a copolyester used for medical packaging to help produce the face shields.

Photo: Eastman Chemical Company

“The Eastman team that made this happen has my thanks, and I find this work and numerous other efforts like it happening around the world to be inspiring,” said Steve Crawford, Eastman’s chief technology and sustainability officer. “The need here is very real and life-changing. Health care workers are in dire need of help as they are on the front lines of battling COVID-19, and I’m proud to be part of an Eastman team that always steps up when help is needed.”

Eastman and THEC hope to produce the 10,000 face shields using 3D printers at different colleges and universities across Tennessee.