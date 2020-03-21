Eastman asking for community support to limit spread of COVID-19, Kingsport employees asked to avoid personal travel

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company is seeking the public’s help in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

In a statement Saturday, Eastman announced that due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, along with increases in some popular spring travel destinations, the company is instructing all of its Kingsport employees to avoid personal travel until the end of April.

“We are also encouraging members of the community to take the same precautions,” the statement read. “Right now, we have a limited number of cases in the Tri-Cities region and none of these cases involve Eastman employees, but they are all related to travel outside our area.”

“This is a shared responsibility among all of us in our community and we are asking everyone to pull together as a region, even if that means personal sacrifices, in order to avoid further spread of this virus here at home. We must do this for the sake of all employees, families and community members – particularly those at higher risk of complications – and to avoid disruptions for our local businesses which will be critical for our regional economy.” Eastman Chemical Company

