East Tennessee State University students host second medical supply drive for front line workers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members took the opportunity to gather much needed supplies to donate to East Tennessee State University’s medical supply drive Saturday.

ETSU students partnered with the Washington County Emergency Management Agency to host a no-contact, drive-through site where community members dropped off masks, gloves, and other personal protective gear for those working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victoria Stabile is a third-year medical student at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine who decided to pitch in since students aren’t given the opportunity to work the front lines.

“So, right now as a medical student, I’m not allowed to be helping out inside the hospital, but there is a lot of stuff we can do outside the hospital to assist,” Stabile said. “So, we’re excited to be able to help out those that are working hard to keep us safe.”

At the last drive, the students collected more than 200 masks, 5,000 gloves, 50 surgical gowns, and numerous boxes full of cleaning supplies.

All donations go directly to healthcare workers in Washington County, Tennessee.

Those still interested in donating supplies are urged to contact Stabile by E-mailing her at stabile@etsu.edu or calling 423-212-1290.

