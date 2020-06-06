Drive-thru testing being offered in Town of Unicoi following COVID-19 outbreak at local farm

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just days after an outbreak of COVID-19 was reported at Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms, a drive-thru testing site for the virus will be available in the Town of Unicoi.

According to a post from the town’s Facebook account, “The Town of Unicoi will host the Unicoi County Health Department June 10, 3-6 p.m. for a Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site at the Tourist Information Center. No ID is required and there is no cost. The test with be the nasal swab version and the health department will make notification of results by telephone.”

COVID-19 testing is also available at the Unicoi County Health Department Monday through Friday during regular business hours.

