Drive-thru COVID-19 testing unavailable at NE Regional health departments on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be unavailable Thursday at the Northeast Regional Health Office’s local health departments due to a flu vaccination event.

The health office says drive-thru coronavirus testing will be unavailable at health departments in Carter County, Greene County, Hancock County, Hawkins County (Church Hill and Rogersville), Johnson County, Unicoi County, and Washington County.

Those locations will be providing free flu vaccinations as part of the statewide Fight Flu event.

Drive-thru coronavirus testing will resume at those locations on Friday.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department will also participate in the event Thursday by providing flu vaccines at two locations: Bristol Motor Speedway and Sullivan Central High School. The health department did not say if the event will impact COVID-19 testing.