Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Buchanan, Lee counties

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will soon open in Buchanan and Lee counties.

The sites will be closed to the public due to limited testing resources. Instead, they will be open to those who have been pre-screened via telephone and approved for testing. Testing will be by appointment.

The Buchanan County testing site will be located in the lower parking lot of the Appalachian College of Pharamacy at 1060 Dragon Road in Oakwood. It will be open Monday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-935-4591 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Lee County site will be at the Lee County Career and Technical Center at 181 Vo Tech Drive in Ben Hur. It will be open Tuesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-346-2011 on Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says additional testing sites and dates are being planned.

