Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open in Bristol,Va. and Washington County, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Mount Rogers Health District will activate drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in Bristol and Washington County, Virginia.

Testing will only be open to those who have been pre-screened via telephone. Those who are approved for testing are asked to wear a face covering at the testing site.

Appointments will be available until all the slots are filled.

The Bristol City Health Department will host a site at the health department office, 205 Piedmont Avenue, Bristol on Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-642-7335.

The Washington County Health Department will hold a site at the health department office, 15068 Lee Highway, Bristol on Wednesday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To be screened for testing at this site, call 276-676-5604.

The health district says those who are approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number, and/or an emailed authorization letter. Those without access to email will need to bring a valid I.D. to the testing site.

